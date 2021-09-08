Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

