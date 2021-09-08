Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32.30 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,334.14 or 0.02890313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $96.06 million and $32.30 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00085648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00023620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00407570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.