Beer Money (BEER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,175.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $346,865.68 and $32,175.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.