Beetle Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $462.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $58,918.80 and approximately $462.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 56% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

