Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $121.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.08.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.26.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

