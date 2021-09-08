Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Bel Fuse worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.