Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.54

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 174182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 56,680.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

