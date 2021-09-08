BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.04

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 524506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

