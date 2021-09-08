Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 159.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 29,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $300.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

