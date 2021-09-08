Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 97.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.06. 8,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.