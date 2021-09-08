Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,912 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $7.77 on Wednesday, hitting $585.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.