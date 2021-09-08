Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 116,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 111,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 440,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,771,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

