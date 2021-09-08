Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 46.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 160,600.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 62,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,508,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

