Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.53. 32,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,503. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.95, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

