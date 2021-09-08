Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

SLV traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 592,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,467,174. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

