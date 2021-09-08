Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 189.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. 18,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,377. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.