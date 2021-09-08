Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $608.31. 45,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,172. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $613.85. The company has a market capitalization of $269.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

