Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 122.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.64. 205,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,629,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $165.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

