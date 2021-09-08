Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,684 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $582,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,234.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 137,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,672,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.