Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 37,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,957. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

