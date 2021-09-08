Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,402 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,364.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 265,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 396,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

