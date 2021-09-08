Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $102,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.67. 4,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,579. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.04 and its 200 day moving average is $371.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

