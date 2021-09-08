Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,988 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

