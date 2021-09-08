Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $226.09. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.