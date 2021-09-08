Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.46. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,982. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

