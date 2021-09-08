Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,999 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

