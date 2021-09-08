Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.44. 8,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,437. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.37 and a 200-day moving average of $363.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

