Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Cap Hits $6.24 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $6.24 million and $176,218.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00713266 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 10,348,093 coins and its circulating supply is 5,154,432 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

