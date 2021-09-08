BENQI Hits Market Cap of $37.42 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $37.42 million and $5.47 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00196253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.90 or 0.07219930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.76 or 0.99939471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00743525 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

