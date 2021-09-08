Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($46.14).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

