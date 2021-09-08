Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283. 888 has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

