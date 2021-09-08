Berry Data One Day Volume Hits $581,815.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $581,815.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

