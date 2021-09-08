Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.