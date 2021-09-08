BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00169423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.18 or 0.00722802 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.