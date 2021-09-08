Beyond Finance Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $263,427.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00132939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00197528 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.11 or 0.07240447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.63 or 0.99715673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.58 or 0.00744342 BTC.

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

