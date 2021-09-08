BeyondSpring (BYSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Analysts expect BeyondSpring to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BeyondSpring to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 15,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYSI. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

