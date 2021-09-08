BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYSI. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BYSI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $899.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

