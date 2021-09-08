Bezant (BZNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $109.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $109.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00170158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00717832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.