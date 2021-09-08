BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

