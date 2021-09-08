Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $7.21 million and $1.36 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,806,156 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

