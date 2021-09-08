Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Big Lots worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 21,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE:BIG opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

