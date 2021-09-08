BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of BigCommerce worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 695,483 shares of company stock valued at $46,686,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

