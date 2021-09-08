Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 193,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 102,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.