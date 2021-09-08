Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.91 and last traded at $86.23. 57,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,992,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

