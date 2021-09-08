BinaryX Market Capitalization Achieves $24.52 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $18.36 or 0.00039526 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $24.52 million and $1.12 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.80 or 0.01097464 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

