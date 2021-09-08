Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Sells $221,416.20 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ilan Daskal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,805. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.43 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $734.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.