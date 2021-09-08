BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 178,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

BIOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 71,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,022,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

