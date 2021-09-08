BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

