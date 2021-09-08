BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Up 16.7% This Week

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00169713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00714476 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

