Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $411.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007013 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,203,305 coins and its circulating supply is 22,080,520 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.